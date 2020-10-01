EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram
Khanyi Mbau: In any industry it’s about mastery

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 58m ago

Local media personality Khanyi Mbau weighed in on criticism regarding how closed the entertainment industry is in South Africa.

The “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise” star shared a promotional video for Castle Lite’s collaboration with local shoe company Bantu in which she is featured.

Twitter user @Darrenw02210035 responded to it, saying: “SA the same people gets all the deals".

Mbau replied: “The fast, they pray, the hustle HARD!!”

Another user disputed Mbau’s statement, mentioning “Dinner at Somizi’s” and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo’s lastest gig on “Rhythm City” as examples of celebrities who use their connections and are favoured when it comes to opportunities, while others who studied to be chefs and actors are overlooked.

Mbau responded to his claims, saying it was through fasting, prayer and putting it out in the universe that the opportunities came to them.

“THEY FAST, they pray… nothing happens without what u put to the universe!”

To which @Snathy_tus replied: “Ayyy Khanyi u are smarter than this, you know exactly that SA competitions & auditions happens just to follow protocol. Favorite contestants already won. So my question is why should parents waste their money for kids to go school for a job that u gonna take jst becoz you are YOU?”

The “Ubusuku Bonke” star then went on to explain that while parents pay for their kids’ passions, working in the entertainment industry is a different ball game. She said “life is a battle” and it’s “survival of the fittest”.

“No one is coming to save u, n one owes u anything. In any industry it’s about mastery. Some will serve and some will be served.”

This comes after it was announced that Motaung-Mhlongo landed a guest acting gig on “Rhythm City” in which he debuted on Wednesday.

His husband, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, faced similar criticism when it was announced that he would be hosting a cooking show.

The cooking show, "Dinner at Somizi’s”, has been mired in controversy recently after claims that Mhlongo-Motaung stole the concept, an accusation he has denied.

