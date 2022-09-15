Khanyi Mbau is proud of the woman she has become

Actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau left her fans and followers teary-eyed as she spoke of how proud she was for turning out the way she did despite all that the world has thrown at her. In a video clip posted on her Instagram, the “Young, Famous & African“ reality star reads aloud a letter that she penned to her present self.

Story continues below Advertisement

She captioned the video: “This was emotional 🥹.. thank you Khanyisile… thank you.” In the letter, titled “Dear Me, A Letter From Khanyi Mbau”, she said, “Dear Khanyi Mbau, I look at you and wow! I mean it, wow! You are the very person that you had set out to become and even more... Honestly, dude, you’re dope! “You know you bring tears to my eyes just looking at all that you’ve been through and you still rose above it all with such warmth and kindness and love. How do you do it, in a world that’s just so cold.

“You know I admire how you live so loudly. And love so boldly, like you’ve never been hurt before. “Thank you for being patient with me, with us. I know I’ve judged you for your honest opinion, but you’ve never given us an opportunity to just think of bailing out. “Your fire towards life is electric. You touch everyone, whether good or bad. I couldn’t have chosen a better host than you and for this I’d like to say thank you. With love, from me, Khanyisile Mbau,” she ended.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Mbau’s fans and followers were left moved by the video and took to the comments to share their emotions. @oyama_dyosiba wrote: “Why are you making us cry so early in the morning Khanyi 😢😢😢. That was such a beautiful letter. You have lived right in front of our eyes my darling and I’m beyond proud of you. Keep on shining.” To which Mbau reponded: “@oyama_dyosiba that’s from the heart friend.”

Story continues below Advertisement

@afylicles commented: “This is why I like you! Thank you for reading this/ your voice alone transcends against all dimensions of fear of becoming the woman we all want to become. “She got us voice!” And Mbau replied: “@afylicles I am u.. u are me… rise 🔥🔥.” Among several other comments, @missmthembu said: “It’s always been your transparency & living your truth throughout your life embracing every stage boldly. You never came wanting to be a this or a that, you came & created what every girl dreams to become. Siyabonga ukuba khona kwakho Khanyisile.”