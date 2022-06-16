Khanyi Mbau: ‘Let them play music as loud as they want’

Actress and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau, who was recently announced as Comedy Central’s first African woman to be roasted, says that South Africa’s youth is not celebrated enough. In a short chat with the A-list actor, she shared just how important Youth Day is to her.

“I think Youth Day is a very important day on the South African calendar. Our youth is not celebrated enough because we are always pressuring them so much about their future that they don’t have time to enjoy the present,” she said. Mbau, who is a mother of one, says youth are constantly pressured into staying in school, getting good jobs thereafter and focusing on their dreams, that they don’t have time to enjoy just being young and free. “We’re constantly telling young people to stay in school, to not drink and drive, to get great jobs, to focus on their dreams. But, I think this is just one day where we need to say ‘the future is beautiful and our youth is vibrant’. We should let them play piano, let them dance,” she said.