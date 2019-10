Khanyi Mbau pokes fun at herself









South African television host and actress Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Local personality Khanyi Mbau poked fun at her skin colour transformation on Sunday. The "Abomama" star quote tweeted Sizwe Dhlomo after he posted a video of a horse he bought and captioned the post: "Drove to Bloem this morning to buy this horse. "She’s a registered pure Percheron, two years old & already massive! She’ll turn white at around year five or six."

Drove to Bloem this morning to buy this horse. She’s a registered pure Percheron, two years old & already massive! She’ll turn white at around year five or six. pic.twitter.com/1dlhwqrlYY — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 13, 2019

The "Uzalo" star replied by saying: "Is her name Khanyi Mbau" with a laughing emoji.

Is her name Khanyi Mbau 😂 https://t.co/GlkuboDVYc — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 13, 2019

Tweeps found her reply hilarious since she isn't afraid to poke fun at herself.

🤣 You're crazy Khanyi. 😂❤️ — Angie 😇 (@ItsAngie_N) October 14, 2019

🤣🤣🤣👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Ooohhhh Khanyi🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😁😁😁 — LeboK (@LebohangKeswa) October 14, 2019

I just love your sense of humor 😂😂😂 — Nathane Solutions (@Puleng_Nathane) October 13, 2019

I love your humour😂❤️ — KANANELO♥️💋 (@Er_ii_ca) October 13, 2019

I don't know how anyone could not love you 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂 — Dr. Christina Yang (@Maririzana) October 13, 2019

Mbau has been very open about lightening her skin using glutathione IV treatments compared to the traditional skin bleaching creams that's used in many African countries.

She also recently dismissed pregnancy rumours after she posted a picture of her getting an ultrasound saying that it was a scene from "Red Room" which she starred in.