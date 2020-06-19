Khanyi Mbau posts loving birthday messages to bae Tebogo Lerole

Khanyi Mbau showed love to her long-term partner Tebogo Lerole on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Mbau paid tribute to Lerole, who turned 41. The “Red Room” actress shared an adorable throwback photographs of the couple on a baecation, overlooking the ocean, wishing her "bestie" well on his happy birthday. She wrote: “Bestie, a decade of adventure a lifetime of experience, a gift of true love and understanding, a lesson on being as human as possible, understanding, patience and a trip on self-love...you have played an important part to this a world of discovery... the 19th declared to be a very important day to my universe. Happy Birthday Love”

In another post, Mbau added, “It hasn’t been easy, but who said it ever will be? I woke up to a date that has so much significance, your birthday 🎁 may today be a day filled with joy, happiness and laughter. May all your dreams come true and may you be spoiled rotten. Happy birthday Dollo Man 👨”

Taking to his Instagram page, the Kwela Tebza band member expressed gratitude for the great milestone.

Posting a snap of himself a tuxedo, simply captioning the post: “A year older today to life”

Fans and industry friends joined in the festivities wishing the muso well on his special day.

“Happy birthday Rre Lerole,Modimo ago okeletse go mengwaga ago Tshegofatse ka tsothle tse odi thlokang ( May God bless you with many more years to come and may he grant all your heart’s desires), commented Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe.

“Happy Birthday Pa,” added radio and television host Proverb.

“I love you guys, Happy birthday, 😍😍😍,” wrote "Lockdown" star Dawn Thandeka King.