Khanyi Mbau returns to Joburg, boyfriend has IG live breakdown in Dubai

In a surprising turn of events, media personality Khanyi Mbau has returned to Johannesburg, leaving her boyfriend, Terrence Kudzai Mushonga, in Dubai. In case you missed it, Terrence had Mzansi concerned on Tuesday when, on his Instagram Stories, he said he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned to pick her up when she was done which never happened.

He posted a video of himself looking for Khanyi but unable to find her. Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday night, Terrence revealed that the “Abomama” star had returned to South Africa, along with other details of their relationship. “I can just confirm now, my sweetheart texted me she said she’s back in Joburg...So all this time I’m going crazy saying I can’t find Khanyi...we didn’t fight, we didn’t argue the same day that she left.”

He said they were discussing leaving South Africa and moving to another country for a year, one of the reasons being that she wasn’t making a lot of money in South Africa. Terrence then says: “I registered a company in Dubai which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder...The plan was for her to do her social media stuff while I just do my regular work. “And it cost more than a 100 and something thousand and I paid for that. Living in Joburg, even I was fighting with my friends, first-class ’it’s on me baby.”

He says they didn’t fight or argue and that he is hurting. He doesn’t know if this is the end of their relationship and he didn’t understand why she left without telling him. He goes on to speak to her directly: “Was I really that bad to you? How many things of my own did I sacrifice just to say, baby...I’m hurt, guys.” Terence continued: “Baby, you hurt me. You’re one person that if I had money you knew I had. If I didn’t, you knew...When I met Khanyi I learned to tell the truth.

“Khanyi was the first lady I never cheated on...I’ve been a bad guy, guys.” For the rest of the live feed, he reiterates that they used to do everything together and he is confused about why she left without telling him. Khanyi’s brother Lasizwe was also present on the live video.