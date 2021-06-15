Khanyi Mbau shuts down pregnancy speculation

Local personality Khanyi Mbau put an end to pregnancy rumours after her comment section in a recent Instagram post sparked speculation that she has a bun in the oven. Over the weekend, the “Mbau Reloaded” star shared a picture of her wearing a sparkly silver dress, soaking up the sun and fans were very interested in what was going on around her midsection.

While the caption of the post originally only had “Monopeachi”, Khanyi edited it after her comment section was flooded with comments asking if she was pregnant. Adding to the caption: “(bloated not Preg bhatong 😂) woooh family planning nurses out on the loose,” putting the pregnancy speculation to rest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Khanyi is dating Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga and the two seem to be enjoying the “soft life” together. Earlier this year he treated the star to an over-the-top trip to The Palace Hotel, Sun City, for breakfast. Kudzai organised a blue light escort and a private helicopter to transport them in style.

He has consistently gone all out with romantic gestures and didn't hold back on the details for the breakfast date. Khanyi took over Kudazi's IG stories as she briefly interviewed him about how breakfast at The Leonardo in Sandton just wouldn't cut it on a Sunday, and how he was extra in his execution of their trip to Sun City. The reality TV star and actress also took to her IG stories to thank her man for all the spoils.