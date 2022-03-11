Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae Kudzai Mushonga for his support while she chases her dreams

Local media personality Khanyi Mbau thanked her man Kudzai Mushonga for supporting her while she chases her dreams. The “Young, Famous & African” star was on everyone’s lips after the latest episodes of “The Wife” dropped that had a steamy sex scene with co-star Mondli Makhoba.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khanyi sang Kudzai’s praises for supporting her in all her endeavours. Captioning the post: “Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind. “My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me.

“My love, my hubby .. my heart.. thank you for remaining constant.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Earlier this week, the “Abomama” actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on how things were going for the second season of “The Wife”.

In a thread of tweets she acknowledged fans' concerns. “We have let you down, we have not given you what you had anticipated: a love story between Zandile and Nkosana. “That’s what we all hoped to experience. Season 1 had all the romance a wife should experience with her better half and we watched them develop into a married couple and it gave us all the feels.”

