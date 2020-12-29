Khanyi Mbau to help SA youth with educational funding

Actress and television host Khanyi Mbau has vowed to help reshape the future of South African youth by assisting them with financial aid. The Red Room actress has joined forces with businessman Tim Hogins to assist youth with funding for their education and finding employment and mentorship programmes. Taking to social media recently, the star of the reality television series “Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise”, announced the partnership with Hogins, the CEO of Green Outdoor Gyms, who went from being a security guard to becoming the owner of a multimillion rand recreation and wellness company. In a video clip posted on official Twitter and Instagram pages, the actress said in the past two years, she’s been bombarded with messages from young people seeking financial assistance from her. “My DMS have been filled with youth sending me messages asking me to help them with their tuition, food, accommodation, or just help them find work

“I’ve come together with a few friends to form something called the ZA Youth Movement (ZAYM). This is where we would like to create a portal, where we can find solutions to help the youth help themselves.”

Mbau went on to encourage all South Africans to adhere to the health and safety regulations to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ZAYM website, the movement’s purpose is to mobilise the youth with the objective of ending their dependency on government and others.

Watch the video below for more information on the movement.

The actress joins a string of celebrities who are helping youngsters.

“The River” actress Linda Mtoba recently launched the Linda Mtoba Foundation to help fund private education for children in need.

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba launched her bursary fund in 2016. She previously tweeted she would like to send 300 girls to university by 2021.

Former “Isibaya” actress Nomzamo Mbatha has partnered with Hollywoodbets and the Lighthouse Foundation to set up a bursary fund to assist students with registration fees, settling unpaid fees and accommodation.