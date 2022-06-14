Khanyi Mbau to roll with the punches as the first African woman to be roasted on Comedy Central

Fresh from her trip to Dubai, actress and TV personality Khanyi Mbau is ready to take the hot seat as she makes her way to the stage for the upcoming edition of Comedy Central Roast. Mbau is the first African woman to feature on the throne and will sit fearlessly as other celebrities sharpen their claws.

Previous celebrities who faced the heat include Somizi Mhlongo, Kenny Kunene and AKA. The panel has not yet been announced but Mbau is hoping that “Idols SA” judge Mhlongo is not one of them. “I know he's had his own, to see Somizi on it, because I know he's pissed off at me at the moment. He's not talking to me for some odd reason, so I would not like to see him because he'd be really upset with me,” said Mbau.

Mbau, who sees this as the perfect extension of all she has brought to the entertainment industry, couldn’t see anyone else filling this role. "Who else but me? The first African female to be roasted by Comedy Central was only ever going to be me, even your favs could NEVER. You’ve said what you said, now say it to my face,“ said Mbau. Dillon Khan, vice president of Comedy Central Africa said: “We're excited to bring the laughs to Mzansi with our partners, Showmax for ‘The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau’. After 2 years of the pandemic, we’re ready to feel the roasts and laugh in person and as such we’re committed to bringing the best in comic relief to African audiences.”

