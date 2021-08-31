Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend’s IG stories leave fans concerned

Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend, Terrence Kudzai Mushonga, recent Instagram Stories have left fans worried. The couple, who are currently in Dubai and have been for a number of weeks, often serve “couple goals”.

From flying her to Sun City in a helicopter for breakfast to the other expensive gifts, social media users have often felt that Terrence treats Khanyi like royalty. Now Terrence has said that the mental drive Khanyi is taking him on is going to destroy him. This week Terrence took to Instagram to relay how he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon and planned on picking her up when she said she was done, but that never happened.

He started his first post by saying that he was struggling and needed help. “Imagine paying your girlfriend's daughter's fees before you drop her at the salon at 6pm and she tells you, ’Babe, I will text you 30 mins before I'm done so you can come pick me up!’ “You then rush for your zoom meeting at home and be a good man and cook dinner for you and her, you even cut yourself in the process! At 9.40pm you even tell her, babe I cut myself while making dinner,” he wrote.

Terrence went on to detail what happened: "At 11.47pm you even tell her baby I'm waiting on you! “At 1am you tell her babe I had no dinner cos I'm waiting for you to tell me to come pick you up from the salon but let me eat because I need to drink my pain killers; at 2.25am you drive out to go look for her at the salon, you get there, the salon closed at 10pm. (At) 2.28am you message, baby, ’I see you are coming on and off ine regardless of many calls.’” "At 3:00 I post on my IG that I can’t find her, then she immediately responds, saying 'I'm in the building, see you soon.' You start arguing on the phone till about 5am and she never pitches to 9am the next day”.