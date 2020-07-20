Khaya Dladla has recovered from Covid-19
Flamboyant actor and radio presenter Khaya Dladla joins a string of celebrities across the country, who confirmed they tested positive for Covid-19.
Popularity known as GC on Mzansi’s number one soapie, he took to social media to confirm that he has recovered from the coronavirus.
The former “Uzalo” actor wrote: “I'm living proof of beating COVID-19. 14th Days of Isolation have been a journey of introspection, new habits, and a return of some old ones…”
He continued: “This journey has been an emotional and very psychological battle. The day people understand the power of mind, the better. As soon as your mind tells your lungs you can't breathe...you will not breathe. As soon as your mind tells your body you are dying...You will die.”
Fans and industry friends flooded his timeline with supportive messages.
“Well done Khaya!!!!!!! God gives the tough load to His toughest soldiers! Praise God!!!😍😍😘,” commented veteran actress and director Sthandiwe Kgoroge.
“This is POWERFUL and these news make me happy ❤️ Siyamubonga uNkulunkulu ngempilo (Thank you God for the gift of life)," wrote former Muvhango star Phindile Gwala-Ngandu.
“You’re such an inspiration, glad you’re feeling better,” added singer and television host Nandi Madida.
Local stars including Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Rosie Motene Kabelo Mabalane and his wife Gail Mabalane, Lerato Zah, Mlamli Mangcala, Zola Hashatsi, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Brian Temba are among the many South Africans who have survived the coronavirus.