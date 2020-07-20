Khaya Dladla recovers from Covid-19

Flamboyant actor and radio presenter Khaya Dladla joins a string of celebrities across the country, who confirmed they tested positive for Covid-19.

Popularity known as GC on Mzansi’s number one soapie, he took to social media to confirm that he has recovered from the coronavirus.

The former “Uzalo” actor wrote: “I'm living proof of beating COVID-19. 14th Days of Isolation have been a journey of introspection, new habits, and a return of some old ones…”

He continued: “This journey has been an emotional and very psychological battle. The day people understand the power of mind, the better. As soon as your mind tells your lungs you can't breathe...you will not breathe. As soon as your mind tells your body you are dying...You will die.”