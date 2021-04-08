Khaya Mthethwa dragged for supporting Dr Tumi

Gospel star Khaya Mthethwa has been dragged by social media users for publicly supporting fellow gospel musician, Dr Tumi. Dr Tumi and his wife were released on bail after they appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of defrauding the National Lotteries Board, The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said. The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Joburg arrested the musician and medical doctor, aged 39, and his 36-year-old wife on Tuesday on the charges involving about R1.5 million, Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said. The star, whose real name is Dr Tumisang Victor Makweya, and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya were listed as committee members of a non-profit organisation and allegedly submitted altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for approval of funds to finance projects in 2018. Following the news of his alleged involvement, Dr Tumi hit the top of the ’trending’ list.

Breaking his silence on Wednesday, Dr Tumi said taking the advice of his legal team, he would not be making any comments on the reports.

“Good day fam. Hope you all are well. We also are good.

“As per legal advice, kindly note that we won’t be commenting on the current media reports, as the matter is before the courts.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day,” he tweeted.

Following his tweet, Khaya responded saying: “Days are dark friends are few. I still stand with you.”

Many social media users dragged Khaya for his stance.

See below:

