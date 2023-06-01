Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy launch new experiential app

Celebrity power couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy have teamed up with TurnUp Music for the launch of a new experiential app called The House Of Khuli and Lamiez. In a press release sent to IOL Entertainment by the company, TurnUp Music explained: “With their individual dreams and ambitions that they pursue passionately, Khuli and Lamiez have become an inspiring pair, entertaining the masses through their talent and creativity.

“TurnUp Music is thrilled to announce the launch of the Khuli and Lamiez Experience on the Celebrity Connect platform in partnership with Vodacom. “The launch of this experiential app offers an exclusive look into the lives of the power couple where users can get to follow their journey closely, learn from their experiences, and get inspired by their paths to success.” The couple also issued a joint statement in which they shared their excitement about the new partnership.

“We’re excited to see The House Of Khuli and Lamiez app come to life on the Celebrity Connect platform, making history and leaving a legacy. “This app is straight-up revolutionary, giving us full control over our audience and content. We’re talking major empowerment here, and we’re hyped to show off our unique styles and creative energy to our fans like never before.” The app offers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes glimpses into their world, including never-before-seen music videos and a sneak peek into their fashion and art.

Vijay Kumar Vichhi from OnMobile added: “It’s great to finally see a platform that not only belongs to the artist but where they have ownership of their audience and the content that they produce. This app allows them to showcase their personalities and creativity, making it a unique experience for their fans. We’re excited to be a part of this new era of artist empowerment.” The couple recently celebrated the first Mother’s Day since they welcomed their newborn baby, Leano-Laone Zion Morule.# “Happy 1st Mother’s Day Wame @lamiez_holworthy How crazy is this? Leano and I are so lucky to have you,” shared Khuli on Instagram.