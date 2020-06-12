EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram
Khuli Chana gushes over Lamiez Holworthy while SA questions her age

One of Mzansi’s hottest female DJ’s and television presenter, Lamiez Holworthy turned 28. 

However, that’s not the reason why she’s topped the trend list. 

Twitter went into a frenzy as many questioned Holworthy’s age, but the star is not letting anyone dampen her spirit on her special day. 

Taking to social media on Friday, Holworthy shared images of herself lounging in her bedroom, donning black lingerie, ready to celebrate her birthday.

In the image, the star is holding a cake, bubbly, and gift bags in the background, with a caption: “Here’s to wealth, good health, peace of mind and love in abundance!  Thank you Modimo (Lord)  le Badimo Baka (my ancestors)  for another year.”

Many took to social media, wishing the "Live Amp" presenter well. 

Below are some of Twitter reactions from fans and industry friends.

 In the midst of the celebrations, some naysayers tried to rain in Holworthy's parade, as the star's age started to be questioned.

 #lamiez is 28???? I thought she's around 36< pic.twitter.com/HS6t9OXwJ2

On the flip side, Holworthy’s hubby, hip hop superstar Khuli Chana, penned a heart-warming message for her. 

He wrote: “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME!! @lamiez_holworthy #HappybirthdayWame”


