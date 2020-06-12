Khuli Chana gushes over Lamiez Holworthy while SA questions her age

One of Mzansi’s hottest female DJ’s and television presenter, Lamiez Holworthy turned 28. However, that’s not the reason why she’s topped the trend list. Twitter went into a frenzy as many questioned Holworthy’s age, but the star is not letting anyone dampen her spirit on her special day. Taking to social media on Friday, Holworthy shared images of herself lounging in her bedroom, donning black lingerie, ready to celebrate her birthday. In the image, the star is holding a cake, bubbly, and gift bags in the background, with a caption: “Here’s to wealth, good health, peace of mind and love in abundance! Thank you Modimo (Lord) le Badimo Baka (my ancestors) for another year.”

Here’s to wealth,good health,peace of mind and love in abundance!



Thank you Modimo le Badimo Baka for another year 🖤 #28 pic.twitter.com/5kZDpRDIO9 — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) June 12, 2020

Many took to social media, wishing the "Live Amp" presenter well.

Below are some of Twitter reactions from fans and industry friends.

Happiest birthday Lamiez, more life more blessings 🥂🎊🎉 https://t.co/W16S23UGzP — #PriceToPay (@MissPru_Dj) June 12, 2020

Happy birthday Lamiez! 😍😍😍😍😍 — SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) June 12, 2020

In the midst of the celebrations, some naysayers tried to rain in Holworthy's parade, as the star's age started to be questioned.

Lamiez is 28 😳😳



Why did I think she’s 33🤔? — Thabisile Mkhwebane (@ThabisileM_) June 12, 2020

lamiez is only turning 28? not 38...?

that’s wild — touch, the guy. (@touchtheguy) June 12, 2020

#lamiez is 28???? I thought she's around 36< pic.twitter.com/HS6t9OXwJ2

I also thought she was in her 30's... 33 or 34. — MissRef* (@MissRefMtombeni) June 12, 2020

On the flip side, Holworthy’s hubby, hip hop superstar Khuli Chana, penned a heart-warming message for her.

He wrote: “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME!! @lamiez_holworthy #HappybirthdayWame”



