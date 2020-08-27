Khuli Chana to drop 'Basadi' music video for his birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It is the 38th birthday of local rapper Khuli Chana on Thursday, August 27. To celebrate this milestone, he is releasing the highly anticipated “Basadi” music video featuring Cassper Nyovest. Produced by Cassper, “Basadi” is Chana’s latest offering off his “Planet of the Have Nots” album. Rich in imagery, the music video was shot in a secret location and is the perfect soundtrack to mark the Motswakoriginator’s birthday and set the tone for the summer ahead. Ahead of the music video release, Chana received lots of birthday messages from other musicians such as Yanga Chief, Kwesta, Cassper, PH, Ricky Rick, among others.

“I want to say happy birthday to Khuli Chana, Motswakoriginator. Happy birthday big bro, I cant wait to check out your video for Basadi,” Kwesta said.

Yanga Chief also sent Khuli birthday shout-outs in a video.

He said: “Shout out to the big home one time, happy birthday Khuli Chana. Chana power, I will always be indebted to you my n***a. We’ve had great memories. Bless up, thank you so much G, all love to you.”

The “Tito Mboweni“ hitmaker said: “Sho grootman, I just want to wish you a happy birthday. I don’t know how old you’re turning but happy birthday. I can’t wait to listen to your new music.”

The “Basadi” video will release at midnight on August 28.