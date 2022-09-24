Kiddo CSA says he will spend Heritage Day learning about other cultures

Kiddo CSA, real name Sipho Ncube, has been hard at work ever since his song “Haibo”, featuring Reason and British singer-songwriter S1mba, skyrocketed on digital platforms in 2021. Now the rapper is preparing to release his new offering, “So Far, So Great”, which is his debut project that is pretty much self explanatory.

“This project embodies a lot of my insecurities, the way I view specific topics and it’s a whole lot of fun. It’s also emotionally driven, with a good balance of spiritual elements,” said the artist who is currently signed to Warner Music South Africa. Watch video The youngster entered the music industry when he was in high school, making freestyle videos which he posted online.

His undeniable love for hip hop and his heavy hitting freestyles caught the attention of DJ PH. A few years later he’s managed to cement himself in the South African hip hop and rap scene and garner a gush of fans who relate to his music. "Ever since I can remember I’ve had a passion for music and having family that’s interested and enjoys all different types of music helped a lot.

“I’ve always loved making music, but I began making freestyle videos and posting them all over social media until big names took notice,” he said. Sipho Ncube aka Kiddo CSA. Agreeing that the industry is tough, he thanked his family, friends and his team for helping him stay grounded. “I have the best people in my corner, from my family to friends and my team, they keep me grounded and help me to see with a clear head,” he said.

While music may be his first love, culture comes in a close second. The “Haibo” hitmaker said he is deeply grateful for the unity and morals taught to him by his tribe. He also admits that while he loves his culture, he doesn’t get some of the weird tales attached to it. “The weirdest thing I’ve heard in my culture is that apparently, as a male you are not allowed to eat food straight from the pot because it has after-effects of a deeper voice,” he laughed.

