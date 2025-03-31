KidInfluencer Sbahle Mzizi adds her voice to the demand for justice for Cwecwe

Eight-year-old award winning influencer Sbahle Mzizi who is the daughter of actress and presenter Ntando Duma and DJ, Junior De Rocka, has added her voice to the growing calls for justice for 7-year-old child, Cwecwe, who was raped at Bergview College, in the Eastern Cape. Mzizi posted a video on her Instagram account which has 1.1 million followers.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Favourite African Kidfluencer of the Year Award 2022 winner began her video by eloquently introducing herself and explaining why she is doing the video. “Recently I’ve heard about a girl who is 7 years old and has been violated at school, a place that is meant to keep us safe but instead they did something very disturbing. “So I am asking you to please join us in demanding justice for Cwecwe. We need to make sure that all schools are safe places for all children and we need to make sure that the people who are supposed to take care of us are actually doing their job.

“Let’s work together to make sure that no child goes through what Cwecwe went through.” The young girl Cwecwe was allegedly attacked on the school premises while waiting for a school transport. The incident was reported to police in October last year, but no arrests were made. Cwecwe’s case is drawing public attention with many organisations such as civil organisation, Not In My Name International, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Youth League and prominent personalities such as Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert.

The former Miss South Africa penned an emotional post on Instagram detailing how she had been trying to understand how the ordeal could have happened. “So many people failed her. Just a child with the pure intention of attending school… I’ve watched a few interviews of her mother since there has been no justice since October 2024 or even progress on this case. “Her mother also miscarried her child while her 7 year old child went through the worst thing you can imagine. Children in our country simply are not safe,” wrote Joubert.

Petitions demanding justice have been circulating on social media with many calling for support in the matter. On Friday, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said she was made aware of the matter and has communicated with the Eastern Cape Education Department. Spokesperson for the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape SAPS, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said that the incident was reported to Matatiele SAPS on October 16, 2024.