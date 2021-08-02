Kiki Nembhard still in denial over brother Shona Ferguson’s passing

The sudden death of media giant Shona Ferguson is still a major shock to many South Africans. The Ferguson Films co-founder and TV producer succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Friday, July 30, at the Milpark Hospital in Joburg.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ferguson’s sister Kiki Nembhard says she is still battling to comprehend her big brother’s untimely death. In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram and Twitter, the media personality shared the shock and pain of losing her older sibling. “Big Bro! I’ve been trying to put the pieces together because I want to understand what the hell is going on? I’m sitting here without any answers,” expressed Nembhard.

Reflecting over their last conversation, Nembhard said her brother had assured her he was recovering. “You told me you were out of the woods and you were getting better … I held onto your words and that is why I’m still in denial that you are no more” said Nembhard. She added: “We’ve been waiting for the pandemic to be over so we can could turn up, and have fun when you visit. Now what?”

The family has denied earlier reports that the 47-year-old had succumbed to a heart attack. He was well-known for his appearances in “Rockville” and “The Queen”, among other Ferguson Films productions. Nembhard also paid a sweet tribute to her older sibling: “I will miss your kind heart, your smile, your loud laugher and of course your warm hugs. You left me with memories of to treasure forever.”

In the statement, Nembhard said she hurt at not being able to say goodbye to her brother and that her “heart bleeds” for her sister-in-law, actress Connie Ferguson. “I know what I’m feeling is nothing compared to what she (Connie) and the girls are going through.” See the full tribute below.

When the news broke on Friday, many prayed and hoped that it was not true. When the family finally released the statement just a few hours later, the whole nation stood still. Family, friends and fans are still grappling to come to terms with Ferguson's death, as tributes continue to pour in for the media giant. "A close friend said to me, 'who is going to believe in us now?' I stood there for a moment and then replied, 'I'm not sure, I don't know' #RIPShonaFerguson," tweeted film-maker Thabang Moleya.

A close friend said to me, ‘who is going to believe in us now?’ I stood there for a moment and then replied, ‘I’m not sure, I don’t know’ #RIPShonaFerguson — Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) August 1, 2021 “I once sent Uncle Sho a msg ‘we should build film studios in Mauritius cause they have a great rebate for filmmakers.’ He responded giving a game-plan of how it could be done. No idea was too big/crazy. Through his eyes our dreams were valid. We lost a mentor. #RIPShonaFerguson,” added Moleya. I once sent Uncle Sho a msg ‘we should build film studios in Mauritius cause they have a great rebate for filmmakers.’ He responded giving a game-plan of how it could be done. No idea was too big/crazy. Through his eyes our dreams were valid. We lost a mentor. #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/JNJ7Xjk8fb — Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) August 1, 2021 “You lived life with such passion, your work ethic was exemplary and the devotion to your family was like nothing we’ve seen in recent years. “My family wishes to express our deepest condolences to sis Connie, your children, loved ones and colleagues. #RIPShonaFerguson,” commented international coach Pitso Mosimane.