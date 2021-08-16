Killer Kau laid to rest in private funeral

It was a sad day for the music industry as family and friends gathered to pay their last respects to amapiano artist Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, at a private funeral on Sunday. The ceremony was also live streamed on YouTube where it received over 712 000 views and thousands of comments.

The “Tholukuthi Hey” hitmaker died in a car accident on August 9, along with fellow star Mpura and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD. He is survived by his father, grandmother, stepmother, three sisters, three brothers and niece and nephew. Many individuals, group artists and choirs paid tribute to the star at the heartbreaking affair.

Lwazi Zondo, promo manager at Universal Music Africa, who said she was like a big sister to Kau, was inconsolable as she delivered her tribute. “He always made an effort to make everyone feel loved. The celebrity part is what people saw, us internally, we had a baby brother. This young man was supportive, loving; he wasn’t just a person, he was a superhero,” she said as she burst into tears. She said Kau wanted a million views on YouTube and he got it, he wanted to be celebrated and loved and he received that, but most importantly he wanted to be respected and he achieved that too.

The 23-year-old had a talent for singing and dancing from his childhood and in 2017 his video “Tholukuthi Hey” went viral, sending him to fame. He then continued to produce hit songs like “Lebanta”, “Kataliya” and “’Amaneighbour”. “Amaneighbour” was also nominated last week as the best amapiano collaboration at the South African Amapiano Awards.