Kim Engelbrecht hails Mzansi for producing world-class content after International Emmys nod

South African actress Kim Engelbrecht’s stellar performance in the local crime series “Reyka” has earned a “Best Actress” nod at the 2022 International Emmy Awards. The M-Net’s show also scored a “Best Drama” nomination in the forthcoming International Emmy Awards, set to take place on November 21, in New York City.

“The nomination means so much more than you could ever imagine, not just for me but for the industry,” said Engelbrecht during a recent interview with Nick Hamman on “5 Drive”. The former “Isidingo” actress explained that she was not aware that the show was in the running for the International Emmys. “I had absolutely no idea that Reyka had even been put forward to the nomination for the International Emmy. I had no idea that the production company had gone that far.

“I obviously knew that we were part of something special when we were making the show during Covid. This is a cherry on the top, you don't get involved in the show so it can win something. The fact that it had done this and moved this far was incredible for all of us” The 42-year-old actress added that local productions have, in recent years, been producing amazing work on a world stage showcasing the country’s best talent. “The quality of our content is incredible and it's obviously appealing to the international audience. The world is growing to fall in love with our cadence and melody and what we have to say.”

Listen to the full interview below. Currently streaming on Showmax, “Reyka” follows criminal profiler Reyka Gama as she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal. The series alternates between Reyka's past and present. In 1994, when apartheid was ending, an 11-year-old Reyka was abducted by Angus Speelman, who sexually assaulted her for four years.

Reyka managed to escape at age 16 with her abductor finally caught and sentenced to prison. Engelbrecht recently bagged the 'Best Actress for “Reyka” at the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards. “Reyka” is jointly produced by Serena Cullen for Serena Cullen Productions in the UK and Harriet Gavshon of Quizzical Pictures in South Africa.

“It is wonderful for South African talent to be recognised,” said Gavshon. “The Reyka team was incredible and the shoot, although in the middle of a terrible wave of Covid, was extremely special. “Everyone knew they were working on an exceptional production and worked with great care and passion. This nomination is a testament to creator Rohan Dickson’s incredible scripts and to the really ambitious and imaginative work of the directors, production and creative team, who stretched themselves every day.”