Kim Jayde, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Jenna Clifford and Kovini Moodley share their inspiring stories in ‘My Barbie Story’

At the local launch of the “My Barbie Story” in Sandton, Johannesburg, renowned fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee shared how his sister’s Barbie dolls were his first fashion models, unknowing that one day he would be dressing some of the country and world’s top personalities. As someone with dyslexia, fashion has always been Coetzee’s go to thing and his first muses were Barbie dolls.

“It gave a young boy on the farm, not really fitting in anywhere, kind of a glimpse into what I now know was my future and that was so beautiful and powerful for me,” added Coetzee. Coetzee is one of the locals that have shared their personal anecdotes of how Barbie has influenced their lives and careers. "Barbie has always been more than just a doll, she’s a symbol of empowerment and limitless possibilities. Growing up, I found inspiration in Barbie's boldness and her ability to reinvent herself.“

Renowned fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee speaks at the local launch of the “My Barbie Story” in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied The renowned fashion designer is joined by Zimbabwean born and South African based media personality and entrepreneur Kim Jayde, jewellery designer Jenna Clifford, and change activist, Kovini Moodley. “Being featured in this book is an incredible honour, and it reflects how Barbie has not only influenced my career but has also encouraged countless individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly.” Jayde, expressed how she was humbled by being included in the important project and representation being important for everyone in Africa.

“Representation matters, and to be chosen to represent my family, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and African women means the world! Anything is possible,” said Jayde. Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee is joined by Zimbabwean born and South African based media personality and entrepreneur Kim Jayde, jewellery designer Jenna Clifford, and change activist, Kovini Moodley. Picture: Supplied The Barbie brand has been around for 65 years and has been a symbol of empowerment, imagination, and limitless possibilities. Childhood adventures to moments of self-discovery, Barbie has inspired and helped shape the lives of many.