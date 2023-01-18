K.O addresses ‘Sete’ controversy: ‘Normal practice in today’s music world’

Award-winning rapper K.O has finally explained exactly how he got a hold of the beat of his popular song “Sete”, following claims that it sounded similar to a song titled “Feeling for You” by Ghanaian artist Reefer Tym. “Feeling for You” was released last May, which was about three months before K.O released “Sete”, sparking claims that K.O could have possibly copied the beat.

“Sete” is one of the biggest songs of 2022, and since it dropped it broke record after record on radio, streaming platforms and Tik Tok. The claims quickly spread on social media and many started to wonder what exactly happened and who the beat really belongs to. On Tuesday afternoon, K.O took to his Twitter account and dispelled claims that he had copied the beat to his biggest song of his career.

The rapper explained that he had purchased the beat on an online platform and, after discovering that other artists have also used the beat, switched a few sounds to make it unique. “How artists/beatmakers collab in today’s largely virtual music industry … I bought the #SETE beat on an online platform via @Calliemajik‘s page (original producer). “Discovered other artists had used it so we replaced some of sounds to make mine unique,” he tweeted.

K.O also went on to reveal that he owns rights to the instrumentals he bought. “I hold full Unlimited Rights to the License of the instrumental I bought which is why the artists who also put out their own versions rightfully cannot disputed mine cos we’re all governed by the same or lesser Copyright. “Normal practice in today’s music world,” he added.

