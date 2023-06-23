K.O and Toss own the internet with new visuals for ‘Rockabye’

Almost exactly a month on from its release as an official single, “Rockabye” now has an impressive music video directed by veteran local music video Ted Magerman. “Rockabye” sees rapper K.O team up with “Umlando” hitmaker, Toss, for yet another hit single that’s been dominating charts for the past few weeks. The video exclusively premiered on MTV Base’s Spanking New slot on Thursday June 22.

K.O shared on Instagram: “Official ROCKABYE video ft @indabakabani out now! Kwashuba.” The new music video and single are a follow-up to the huge success of K.O’s previous single, “Sete”, which dominated charts across the country throughout 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) If the hype around “Rockabye”, which topped the Twitter trends list upon release on Friday morning, is anything to go by then K.O may very well have another huge hit on his hands.

Talking of the music video release, K.O explained: “I think it’s an amazing time because I just love the fact that in a time where typical rap songs are getting harder to crack we’re shaking up the industry and cracking through the surface of what music is these days.” “When we teased the song before it came out the traction online went viral, now we have a chance to finally give the official visuals based on how viral the teaser went… Now the official video comes out and fans get to see the synergy between myself and Toss and just how organic and authentic the entire collab was.” Since its release in May, “Rockabye” has garnered over 230K worldwide streams, 230K views for the audio on YouTube and is currently in the top 10 on SA radio charts.