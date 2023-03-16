K.O announces ‘Sete Remix’ featuring African stars Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz

Award-winning South African rap star K.O has announced the upcoming release of the remix to his record-breaking hit single “Sete”.
The remix will feature trailblazing Nigerian singer Oxlade, Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz and amapiano artist Young Stunna, who was enlisted on the original.
“#SETE PAN AFRICAN REMIX. 24 MARCH. @youngstunna_rsa @diamondplatnumz @oxladeofficial,” he shared Wednesday morning on instagram.
Originally released on September 16, 2022, the Afrobeats-influenced “Sete” immediately took over the airwaves and became a nation hit within a matter of weeks.
Since its release, the song has racked up numerous records, including most weeks at number one on the RAMS radio chart.
Currently sitting at over 27 million views on YouTube, the video also saw K.O become the first SA artist to rack up 10 million YouTube views within a month of release.
With over 20 million streams on digital streaming platforms (DSPs), the song now seems a shoe-in for Record of the Year at the annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs), as well as several of the other big awards at the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs).
Late last year, the single was cited by “Rolling Stone” as one of the 40 best Afropop songs of 2022.
“I was never big on remixes, but I believed it could be a great chance for us to take ‘Sete’ to the next level, especially bringing in some amazing acts from the continent,” shared K.O through a press release sent to IOL Entertainment.
Speaking on his choice of collaborators, he added: “I chose Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz because I wanted to make it organic, and they both bring the West and East of Africa together which is what I had hoped for.”