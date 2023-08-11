K.O gets seal of approval from Rick Ross

Over the course of his career, which spans nearly two decades, K.O has experienced his fair share of ups and downs. But none of those career highs can compare to the veteran rapper’s current success.

As his diamond selling hit single ‘Sete’ continues to chart locally, the 42-year-old is on a quest to break into new territories. Following his recent pan-African ‘Sete’ remix, K.O now seems to be looking to make moves in North America with his recent engagement with alcohol brand, Luc Belaire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luc Belaire (@officialbelaire) On Thursday night, K.O joined the company’s CEO, Brett Berish, for an Instagram Live in which he spoke on his early beginnings, the success of ‘Sete’ and his journey as a ‘Self Made’ star. Berish has previously had local stars like Oscar Mbo, Tyler ICU, Kid Tini, Yanga Chief, Kwesta, Priddy Ugly and Da LES join him on the platform. “We love South Africa, we love all of Africa,” he said, before introducing K.O.

K.O went on to speak about his recent event at Constitution Hill, which was supported by Belaire. “It was a blessing. First of all, we were looking for sponsors at the last minute and trust and believe the good team over here.” He added that when he got in touch with the Belaire team, they were able to close a deal within a month. During the chat, the Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross entered the Instagram Live comments section and commented, “K.O hustling hard.”

Later on, Berish asked K.O when was the moment he decided to split from the iconic local rap group Teargas and go solo. This prompted an interesting story that K.O hasn’t often spoken about. “It was not by choice, as a matter of fact. We had four successful albums and we ran the entire group thing to the last minute. “But, towards the tail end of the group run, the chemistry was no longer there and one of the guys decided that he wanted to kick off his solo journey and we were still thinking the group is still gonna go on.