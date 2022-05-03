K.O sets the record straight about dating Shekhinah

Rapper K.O has come out guns blazing, calling out controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula for his “complete lie”. Mr Skhanda World was not impressed when he came across Musa’s tweet, which alleged that he was dating award-winning singer Shekhinah.

Story continues below Advertisment

The rapper heavily disputed the dating rumour and, in his response, made it clear that there was no hot tea for people to sip on. “Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low,” he said. The two musicians, according to Musa, were spotted at popular Joburg venue Altitude Beach and appeared cosy.

“It seems like they are dating,” said Musa, who went on to ask his followers to sneak a picture if they were at the venue. Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day 🖤 https://t.co/wFjrEYNxBW — K.O (@MrCashtime) May 2, 2022 K.O then went on to explain what went down during his interaction with the “Suited” hitmaker. He shared that it was the first time that Shekhinah and he met in person, having made a song a few years ago together.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shekhinah features on K.O’s song “Above the Water” from the album SR2 (Skhanda Republic 2). “I made a song with Shekhinah years ago, but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude,” he said. Some tweeps couldn't wrap their heads around Shekhinah and K.O having worked on a song together but never met. It seems people have forgotten that songs can be made without artists actually being in the studio together.

Story continues below Advertisment