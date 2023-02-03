K.O takes shots at Lady Du and Ntukzin in new scathing freestyle

On Wednesday morning, rapper K.O took to social media to announce that he’d be releasing a new freestyle to get some things off his chest. “Been truly blessed summer 22/23 and #SETE is going Diamond soon,” he wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, I got a few things to get off my chest futhi ngiqondise iyigwegwe. NEW K.O FREESTYLE TODAY12:00 MIDDAY.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) K.O, who’s coming off an incredible 2022 thanks to the record breaking success of “Sete”, ruffled a few feathers on the new freestyle as he bragged about his success and threw shade at a few of his peers. “And trophy season coming up, it’s a couple SAMAs that belong to me,” he rapped, referencing “Sete” which will be the runaway favourite to win Record of the Year, among other awards.

He also slammed his critics for celebrating his demise a few years ago as many claimed he was done and dusted before declaring that there’s more to come: “F*** the credits, the movie is far from over b**** there’s more to see.” He also slammed former Teargas group member Ntukzin for criticising him in public while also taking a jab at his wife Kacha Stepanovic, a white woman who made headlines last year for referring to Ntukzin as “my n*****”. “Let the fans hear it from me f*** a reunion. To think that I ain't even spoken to you in four summers. When your lady said some sh** angimkhohlwanga. Self-restraint ain't even easy these days I'm leaving Karen out of it, just proceeding with Grace.”

Story continues below Advertisement

But the most scathing bars were reserved for amapiano vocalist Lady Du, who had previously questioned the legitimacy of “Sete’s” gold certification. “Unyile if you think I won’t react for real,” he rapped. “Sneak dissing is some sh** that I don’t wanna see a lady do.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Khula uyeke iythele and be a lady tuu. “You posted in your story uzama uclaimer ukuthi iSete wasn’t gold. “But then a day or two iRISA yathi iplatinum. How that made you look?”

Referencing her inactivity, K.O then questioned whether she was still even releasing music. “Ringa nami are you still making music? Amahit obenawo are pretty debatable. And lately futhi emaChartin kuRadio awukho. Vele nam mangbona abanye bequpha uMlando, I would’ve hated too.” He concluded the freestyle with a warning, “2023 I will be addressing everything”.