K.O talks the success of ‘Sete’ and his secret to staying in the game

Award-winning rapper K.O is dominating SA’s music scene with his new offering "Sete". The smash hit features the trailblazing amapiano superstar Young Stunna and Somnyama The Greatest, aka Blxckie. “Sete” gained popularity quickly on social media, with many using the song in their posts. A video of Young Stunna singing his verse helped propel the song’s success as more people caught onto the “Sete”.

Since its August debut, “Sete” instantly blew up as it dominated at number 1 on official charts, radio airwaves and playlists. Within five days, the single reached Gold certification and, in 16, was awarded platinum status. For “Sete”, K.O wanted to fuse together various worlds, where artists' skill and sounds could be showcased and thrive on a neutral and mutual platform. K.O told IOL Entertainment: “I had an idea to bring together artists from various spaces, which resulted in a collaboration from the amapiano sphere with Young Stunna, Hip Hop/trap sphere with Blxckie, and of course, I came through with the Skhanda ting.

“I wanted to see what we could cook up, and I am happy with the beautiful smash that is ‘Sete’." View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) K.O said it was an honour that after 17 years of him being in the game, people still have an appetite for his music. “It's very encouraging to see the results of the hard work.”

K.O has stood the test of time in the hip hop game, managing to constantly keep up with the times, no matter what music phase our country is in. “One of the main things for me that drove me into getting into the game was for the opportunity to change my life and my family's. I was never pushed by the artificial stuff and the fame. “I got into the industry for the sole purpose of creating a living, just everything that comes with it, the financial gain that comes with it if you move right. Those were the things that propelled me into the artist I am today. I never lost sight of those things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) “Even where I am right now, I think it's a result of constantly being willing to learn new things. You can be a veteran, but the industry is always changing." K.O added that being open to learning from his peers and industry elders has helped him in his journey as an artist. Having been in the industry for as long as he has been has allowed K. O to pick up valuable information for those trying to crack it and stay in this cut-throat industry.

One could sort of say he has the blueprint to make it. K.O has plans to put all his knowledge together to pass it down in the form of a documentary or a book. With so many artists often being only acknowledged after their passing, K.O last year expressed that he would be on a mission to collect his flowers while he is still alive. Following “Sete’s” success, a lot of people have been showering the artist with praise on social media. Even fellow rapper AKA recently penned a post celebrating K.O.

“In terms of getting my flowers while I’m still alive, it goes beyond a particular moment or song. There are also other areas where I feel my contribution is recognised. My work has sort of outweighed the recognition.” The rapper acknowledges that he does not necessarily need the acknowledgement of the external forces as he has managed to build himself a credible career that stemmed from a hobby into a viable career. Striking while the iron was hot, K.O released the visuals for “Sete”. The video is already sitting on 4.5 million views on YouTube.

Fans have praised the video, but one thing has also stood out for fans, a blue shirt worn by Blxckie from Skhanda World’s summer range. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.O (@mrcashtime) Skhanda World merchandise sold at Studio 88 has proven to be a successful business for the rapper, with fans flocking to purchase the threads and some of the hottest artists being spotted wearing it. The rapper says this aligns with his plans of diversifying himself as an artist and businessman. He says that he hopes artists see that you do not have to put all your eggs in a basket and can have one source of income.