EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Rapper K.O. Picture: Instagram
Rapper K.O. Picture: Instagram

K.O warns against over-sharing on social media

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Time and time again we see celebrities and normal folk share their personal stories on various social media platforms.

While their stories offer a glimmer of hope to some, most of the time it’s twisted and turned into jokes and memes and they are often mocked for sharing.

Veteran hip hop artist K.O, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years and has learnt to keep his private life off the streets of social media, has taken to Twitter to offer some free advice to over-sharers. And his words have been welcomed.

It looks like the “Supa Dupa” hitmaker’s tweet was in response to a video where an upcoming artist rapped about his life.

In the recent tweet he said: “Stop over-sharing your personal life on these apps! Even when you’re genuinely sharing personal turmoil/pain as a release, all that is often reduced to ‘entertainment’ to many of your so-called followers – much like your flexes”.

MORE ON THIS

The platinum artist was saluted for his message with his followers agreeing to the statement.

@PrinceShabangu5 replied: “Good advice from you Mnr.”

While @blueEyeBallz said: “I’ve never understood this flexing thing. It has even become a skill of humble bragging. I suspect criminals benefit from this culture of bragging/flexing on social media.”

@TebogoDitshego tweeted: “Great advice.”

And @LubbySA said: “Nailed it mkhuluwa.“

Last year, in celebration of his 40th birthday, Sony Music presented veteran rap artist K.O with three new platinum certifications for his singles “Supa Dupa”, “No Feelings” and “Call Me”.

JoburgCelebrity GossipTwitterCeleb twars

Share this article: