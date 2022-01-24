K.O warns against over-sharing on social media

Time and time again we see celebrities and normal folk share their personal stories on various social media platforms. While their stories offer a glimmer of hope to some, most of the time it’s twisted and turned into jokes and memes and they are often mocked for sharing.

Veteran hip hop artist K.O, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years and has learnt to keep his private life off the streets of social media, has taken to Twitter to offer some free advice to over-sharers. And his words have been welcomed. It looks like the “Supa Dupa” hitmaker’s tweet was in response to a video where an upcoming artist rapped about his life. He was really emotional 😣💔I can feel his pain through his voice pic.twitter.com/nBX5QGRpMx — PFGang (@pf_gang) January 24, 2022 In the recent tweet he said: “Stop over-sharing your personal life on these apps! Even when you’re genuinely sharing personal turmoil/pain as a release, all that is often reduced to ‘entertainment’ to many of your so-called followers – much like your flexes”.

Stop over-sharing your personal life on these apps! Even when you’re genuinely sharing personal turmoil/pain as a release, all that is often reduced to ‘entertainment’ to many of your so-called followers - much like your flexes. — K.O (@MrCashtime) January 24, 2022 The platinum artist was saluted for his message with his followers agreeing to the statement. @PrinceShabangu5 replied: “Good advice from you Mnr.” Good advice from you Mnr — MUZI🏡 (@PrinceShabangu5) January 24, 2022 While @blueEyeBallz said: “I’ve never understood this flexing thing. It has even become a skill of humble bragging. I suspect criminals benefit from this culture of bragging/flexing on social media.”