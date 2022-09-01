K.O’s viral hit ‘Sete’ becomes fastest single to go gold

It’s been just under two weeks since K.O released his latest single “Sete” featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna, and the song is already making history. Sete, the lead single from the veteran rapper’s upcoming fourth album “SR3” (Skhanda Republic 3), has achieved gold certification status (over 1.2 million streams) in record time.

K.O, along with his partnering labels Skhandaworld and Sony Music, took to social media to share the news on Wednesday. “Kuthi angindize ✈️🚀 #SETE making history! Fastest Gold single in SA streaming history! What a time!!! Video soon. “Congrats to @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @blxckie___ and all the beautiful contributors to this song!!! @mariechanl @Calliemajik @tsholo @Manu_WorldStar, Surprise & Glo,” he shared.

Congrats to @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @blxckie___ and all the beautiful contributors to this song!!! @mariechanl @Calliemajik @tsholo @Manu_WorldStar, Surprise & Glo pic.twitter.com/JNohstbhrc — K.O (@MrCashtime) August 31, 2022 “Sete” has been going viral on social media over the past week, since Young Stunna shared a video of him performing his verse on the song on his social media accounts. Fans have since been recreating their own videos using the same audio clip across Instagram and TikTok. “Ngiyawuthanda umculo ngempela, ngingawufela,” he shared on the initial viral video.

“Making beautiful music makes me feel different, nothing or no one will make me feel this way. I thank the Lord everyday for this gift, it's amazing & I promise to take care of it. Akwande.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa) “Sete” is currently the most-played song in South Africa across the charts on Apple Music, Spotify and several other streaming platforms, which update daily. A music video for the song is expected in the coming weeks. Young Stunna and Blxckie, the two newcomers featured on the single, each won their first South African Music Awards over the weekend at the awards ceremony in Sun City.

