Local media personality Kuli Roberts has died. The star is said to have died on Wednesday night. She was 49.

A close family friend, who did not want to be named, confirmed the news to IOL Entertainment. The cause of the star’s death is still unknown. Following this, the Roberts and Mboya family shared a statement confirming the news and said: “It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49).

“She sadly passed away late last night (9th February) in Johannesburg. “Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-round media personality who was always the life of any gathering. “Her love for family, friends, work and very importantly her community is well known.

“Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings. “We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy, as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers. “The Roberts and Mboya family are deeply thankful for all the countless personal messages of love and support received thus far. These are appreciated.

“The details of her memorial and funeral will be confirmed in due course. “With much love and thanks, the Roberts and Mboya family.” The famed television presenter and radio host was known for her activism for people living with albinism and her no-holds-barred approach to calling out wrongdoings in the entertainment industry.

After a hiatus from the spotlight to focus on other ventures, Kuli made a comeback as a co-host on “Trending SA” in 2016. She also starred alongside Connie Ferguson in “The Queen” and more recently starred in the Netflix hit local movie “Angeliena”. She made headlines last year when she expressed her political ambitions and joined the African Transformation Movement (ATM) ahead of the local municipal elections. At the time she was running for candidacy in ward 65 in Tshwane.

However, her plans of holding public office ended just a week after she announced that she’d joined the political party. Mzwanele Manyi initially tweeted: “The one and only @kuliroberts has joined the winning team. Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of South Africa. Servant Kuli is ATM councillor candidate for Ward 65 in Tshwane. We wish her well.”