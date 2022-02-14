Kuli Roberts memorial service will be held this Wednesday

The memorial service of famed celebrity journalist, former magazine editor and TV personality Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts is to take place on February 16, and her funeral on February 17, in a small, intimate gathering. The private ceremony will be held in Johannesburg but will be live-streamed for her friends and fans.

The Roberts and Mboya family said they were deeply thankful for the immense support from across the nation over the past few days. Roberts died at the age of 49, on Wednesday, February 9, due to an alleged heart attack. After her death, the Roberts and Mboya family shared a statement confirming the news.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49). “Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings. We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers.”

Roberts was popular on television and radio and was known for her no-holds-barred approach towards wrongdoings in the entertainment industry. She was an activist for people living with albinism. After a hiatus from the spotlight to focus on other ventures, Kuli made a comeback in 2016 as a co-host on “Trending SA”. She also starred alongside Connie Ferguson in “The Queen” and more recently in the local Netflix movie “Angeliena”.

Details of the virtual memorial service: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 10am for 10.30am

Live-streamed Link: Details of the funeral: Thursday, February 17, 2022