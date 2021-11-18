Kuli Roberts reveals how she lost her job because of a Mzwanele Manyi stunt

Local media personality Kuli Roberts has set things straight about her recent stint in politics. The outspoken personality during her interview on 702’s The Clement Manyathela Show’s “Hanging Out” segment, dropped bombshells about how Mzwanele Manyi lied about her being a councillor candidate for the ATM and cost her her job.

Kuli worked as a lifestyle editor for Sunday World. The actress, who has a political degree, clarified on the episode that she was never politically affiliated with the political party African Transformation Movement (ATM). “I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM.

“Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM and that basically cost me my job. "That hurts but s*** happens. “I would never get involved in politics in this country, it is dangerous. It's like Mexico, it's a warpath, and I’m really not into that,” she said.

Kuli went on to explain how pictures of her in an ATM T-shirt went viral and how the story of her joining the party began. The journalist shared that she lives in Centurion and had been affected by robberies and she spoke to the political party about the situation, during the time, where parties were canvassing. “They invited me to a function, I wore a T-shirt.

“Next thing the picture is put on Twitter without my consent and knowledge and I got fired,” said Kuli. “Now I am jobless. I am sitting without employment because of something I didn’t do. “I am not a card-carrying member of ATM, I am not a member of ATM. All we were doing was talk about the safety in my area, now I don't have a job because of that,” she added.

Manyi was the one who revealed that the actress had joined the party and was running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane. “The one and only @kuliroberts has joined the winning team. “Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of South Africa.

“Servant Kuli is ATM councillor candidate for Ward 65 in Tshwane. “We wish her well,” tweeted Manyi at the time. Kuli was dismissed by Sunday World; she was initially suspended.

“After long and careful deliberations, the management committee unanimously took a decision to suspend Roberts with immediate effect for allegedly violating the press code and bringing the company into disrepute,” says an editorial by editor Wally Mbhele. Manyi was certainly not pleased with the bombshell, Kuli dropped and urged Kuli to correct the claims, and tweeted that if she didn’t he would set the record straight “in the best manner” he knows. “@kuliroberts I accord you the opportunity to correct the RUBBISH posted by Clement, failing which I will have no option but to set the record straight myself in the best manner I know how,” tweeted the former media owner.

Kuli was however not stirred by Manyi’s words and told him to do what he wants, she has already been fired. “Do what you want tata, I’ve been fired and not even an ATM member. “God bless and do what you want,” she tweeted.