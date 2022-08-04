Kwaito ace Zola 7 is ‘brand new and ready to work’

Kwaito legend and television host Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini is in a much better place following a rough patch earlier this year. Taking to his social media platforms, the award-winning musician gave fans an update on how he is doing and it’s all positive vibes.

The Ghetto Fabolous hitmaker shared that he is feeling “brand new” and he is even ready to get working. “He has risen! I feel brand new, now let's work 🎤 📺 🎶 #Namanje,” he wrote. He has risen! I feel brand new, now let's work 🎤 📺 🎶 #Namanje pic.twitter.com/FFWp3ZGHMB — Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini (@Officialzola7) August 3, 2022 His comment section was filled with fans who were pleased to hear that the musician was doing well after the public storm he faced.

@KidiPotse said: “We thank God for your recovery and healing, you really scared the hell out of us Zola, don't do that to us anymore. 😂😂😂 All the best ntanga, my God be with you and guide your ways.” We thank God for your recovery and healing, you really scared the hell out of us Zola, don't do that to us anymore. 😂😂😂 All the best ntanga, my God be with you and guide your ways. 👌🏿❤🙏🏾 — 🏴‍☠️Mosotho🌼Goddess🇿🇦 ♈ ❤ (@KidiPotse) August 3, 2022 In March, Zola 7 trended on social media after a video clip of him raised concerns about his health. The video had the public worried about his well-being and this was further fuelled by allegations on social media, that Zola was unable to take care of himself.

This led to the public coming together with many offering him financial assistance. Many people, including Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, her son Andile Mpisane, and DJ Cleo, started reaching out to Zola, encouraging fans and fellow musicians to help raise funds for Zola’s medical assistance.