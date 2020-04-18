Kwesta and Glen Bidderman-Pam bring music, comedy and chat to your home

South Africans have another reason to stay indoors, not that we have an option with the national lockdown in place, thanks to The Stay Inn.

Jameson Connects: The Stay Inn is a playbook of live virtual events - performances, comedy and discussions - that will take place over the next four weeks, anchored by award-winning rapper Kwesta and local funny man Glen Binderman-Pam.

The three virtual shows per week will be on Instagram Live, IGTV (Instagram TV), Facebook and YouTube.

On the back of this campaign, Jameson has also committed to donating to Pernod Ricard’s #KeepTheSpirit campaign supporting the bartending and restaurant industries affected during the lockdown.

The first Stay Inn kicks off this Saturday, 18 April at 3pm with Jameson’s SA Tastemaker Lalla Hirayama conducting an exclusive Instagram Live interview with Kwesta, followed by a live performance at 5pm.