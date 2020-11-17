Kwesta and his wife Yolanda show off their new baby girl

Rapper Kwesta has finally announced that he is a second time dad to a bouncing baby girl. His wife, Yolanda Vilakazi gave birth to the couple’s second girl child, Kenya Elihle Vilakazi, a week ago on November 11 at 15.35pm. The two are also parents to eight-year-old Khai Vilakazi. The "Spirit" hitmaker took to Instagram where he shared a partial picture of beautiful Kenya. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KwestaDaKAR (@kwestadakar) Congratulatory messages and red heart emojis from South African A-listers like rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly, media personality Bonang Matheba and Thando Thabethe filled the comments box.

The post received more than 43K likes in under three hours.

The couple first announced their pregnancy on August 4 when Yolandq was already six months pregnant.

On her Instagram page she posted a few beautiful family pictures with the caption: “And then there were FOUR 🤰🏽... It’s been a while since I posted but yup, It’s official, our little family is growing.

“We’re expecting! As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me & half of my love.

“We so excited and thankful for this miracle and can’t wait to meet our sweet baby in just 3months time! Captured: @aust_malema Dressed: @hauteafrika Makeup: @moteesignatures Hair: @hlayisani.cm Styling: @nosiphosibiya”.

While Kwesta wrote on his Instagram page the same day: “We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together.

“There has been joy, pain, LOVE, gratitude, disappointment, LOVE, gains, losses, LOVE, Katlehong, Maldives, LOVE, Kisses, Voetseks, LOVE, Strength, Fear, LOVE, good hair days and that thing on my head... And then LOVE once again...

“Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up... Eintlek... iVrou ispati maan, simithi, sigwinye ighabhu🤰🏾🙏🏿 @yonessalvv @khai.vilakazi Binda Mphephethwa 💪🏿📸 : @aust_malema”.