Kwesta clears the air on 'shooting incident'

The Daily Sun reported that two people were allegedly shot after an altercation occurred on the set of rapper Big Zulu's music video for his single "Billion", the remixed version of "Amamillion".

The incident was reported to have taken place in Westbury in Johannesburg. Big Zulu had invited Kwesta, Zakwe, Stilo Magolide and YoungstaCPT to the video shoot.

After the story was published, Kwesta released a statement on Instagram giving his version of events.





"On the afternoon of March 12, I was invited to a music video recording in Westbury, Johannesburg, for Big Zulu’s latest single "Billion Amamillion" remix together with Zakwe and YoungstaCPT," he said.





"An incident occurred between two guys that were at the video shoot. I am not sure who the guys were as I was invited to the shoot and was not made privy to the cast.

"I was told that an altercation occurred between two individuals just as we wrapped the shoot. I am not aware of what the altercation was about, but it led to one of the guys firing a firearm."





He said that person who fired the gun allegedly fled the scene.





"Later in the evening I started getting calls that I am being accused of shooting people. I would like to declare that this is not true and that I was not involved in any altercations that led to people being shot. I just happened to be near the scene," he said.

"I have never owned a gun, carried a gun or even shot one at any point in my life."

Kwesta said he would make a statement to the police and clear his name.





Read full statement below:



