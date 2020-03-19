Kwesta clears the air on 'shooting incident'
On the afternoon of the 12th of March 2020, I was invited to a music video recording in Westberry JHB, for @bigzulu_sa’s latest single “Billion” Amamillion Remix together with @zakwesa and @youngstacpt . An incident occurred between two guys that were at the video shoot, I am not sure who the guys were as I was invited to the shoot and was not made privy of the cast. I was told that an altercation occurred between two individuals just as we wrapped the shoot, I am not aware over what the altercation was about, but it led to one of the guys firing a firearm. After hearing the gun shoots we went to see what was happening, at that point Big Zulu intervened to remedy the situation and stop the guy from shooting. The shooter thereafter fled the scene. To our assumption after the incident was over, we didn’t see anyone that got hurt or appeared to be shot as some people had run away after hearing the gun shots. After waiting there for a couple of minutes we figured all was well and no one was hurt. We then decided to leave the scene as the video was done and it was getting dark. Later in the evening I started getting calls that I am being accused of shooting people. I would like to declared that this is not true and that I was not involved in any altercations that led to people being shot, I just happened to be near the scene. Certain people accusing me of such is mind boggling as I have never owned a gun, carried a gun or even shot one at any point in my life. I will be going to the police station to make a statement and vindicate my name. I hope that the people shot can have a speedy recovery, I will be keeping them in my prayers. Justice will be served, and I am sure the production company will work with the police to do whatever it takes to track down the culprit.
