Kwesta distances himself from his former manager’s tweets after trolls attack him

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning rapper Kwesta has distanced himself from his former manager after trolls attacked him. This comes after Nhlamulo Baloyi took to Twitter to express his opinion on Nasty C’s latest single “Zulu Man” and Cassper Nyovest’s newest single, “Bonginkos’i”, which features Zola 7. In his tweets, the music executive who was featured on two songs on Kwesta’s 2016 hit album, DaKAR 2, said that Nasty C’s new song was “corny as shit” and that Cassper used Zola for clout chasing. “If you’re gonna dig up Zola at least make sure you don’t leave the studio until you have something that matches his musical legacy. Don’t use him for clout chasing, you are destroying his legacy. We still want to raise our unborn children to look up to the OG”, he tweeted. If you’re gonna dig up Zola at least make sure you don’t leave the studio until you have something that matches his musical legacy. Don’t use him for clout chasing, you are destroying his legacy. We still want to raise our unborn children to look up to the OG. pic.twitter.com/GY0oq5vzdb — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 21, 2020 He also said that the collaboration between Cassper and Zola was weak.

“Zulu Man is corny as shit. Zola & Cassper got together and no one said this shit is weak. Ya’ll surrounded by Yes Men. You need to get new friends. You’re people been lying to you. After introducing Trap to South Africa in 2012 with Boomshakalaka the only ones that did it justice.”

Zulu Man is corny as shit. Zola & Cassper got together and no one said this shit is weak. Ya’ll surrounded by Yes Men. You need to get new friends. You’re people been lying to you. After introducing Trap to South Africa in 2012 with Boomshakalaka the only ones that did it justice — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 21, 2020

Soon after his tweets, Kwesta hit the top of the trends list.

Many tweeps asked what authority Nhlamulo thought he had and suggested he did not contribute anything positive to Kwesta’s career.

Kwesta decided to clear the air and made it clear that he does not work with Nhlamulo anymore.

“Ekse...I need everyone to know that @lavidanota and I no longer work together and haven't been for a while now. To those that have been calling me trying to reach him, please contact him directly and to those that have been calling him to reach me, please do the same”, he tweeted.

Ekse.. I need everyone to know that @lavidanota and I no longer work together and haven't been for a while now. To those that have been calling me trying to reach him, please contact him directly and to those that have been calling him to reach me, please do the same. Ta. — #2Skeif🐕💫 (@KwestaDaKAR) August 21, 2020