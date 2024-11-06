Kwesta teams up with cognac brand to launch production hub for young musicians

Popular South African rapper Kwesta has teamed up with French cognac brand Bisquit & Dubouché to launch an innovative production hub, offering aspiring musicians a space to hone their skills and elevate their careers. Opened last month, the facility offers a recording studio, podcast space, and networking lounge, providing much-needed access for emerging talent.

Following his role as a global ambassador in last year’s "Story to Sip" campaign, Kwesta has expanded his mission to give back to emerging talent, providing resources that were often out of reach during his own journey to fame. "I’ll never forget how hard the hustle was when I was coming up,” Kwesta shared. “I don’t only want my story to be an inspiration to other people but find ways to uplift and empower the young creators out there to work with like-minded people and the tools they need to push the craft.”

Bisquit & Dubouché, known for promoting a pioneering spirit, says the production hub is an extension of their commitment to creative storytelling. "It was a natural progression of our relationship with Kwesta for B&D to get involved in the creation of a space that brings life to the essence of what we stand for," said Bisquit & Dubouché's marketing manager in South Africa, Ryan George. Among the first projects from the production hub will be a new podcast series hosted by Kwesta himself, capturing the journeys of rising talents and exploring the personal stories behind their music.