Kwezi Ndlovu-Mbambo sets the record straight on her marriage and cultural attire choices

South African actress Kwezi Ndlovu-Mbambo recently married the love of her life, with whom she has two children. The former “Umkhokha: The Curse” star tied the knot to Durban businessman Sibongiseni Mbambo. After posting her joy on social media, people had a lot to say about her marriage.

Gossip blogs spread rumours that she had stolen him from her best friend. “Meet Kwezi Ndlovu's husband Sibongiseni 'Boh' Mbambo from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Kwezi Ndlovu stealth Sibongiseni Mbambo from her friend and quickly fell pregnant. “Sibongiseni Mbambo is a father of 17 children and recently celebrated his 45th birthday. Sibongiseni Mbambo owns Mushroom Lounge in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban North.

“He is also an absent father to many of his children. She stated that she and her friend are married to brothers,” reported Musa Khawula’s blog. New wife Kwezi Ndlovu-Mbambo embracing her Xhosa heritage. Picture: Instagram. The post ended up trending with people questioning her choice of outfit for her lobola celebration. Ndlovu felt compelled to respond, so she released a statement.

“I have never snatched a man from any of my friends. Tina Mbambo is my best friend and she is happily married to her own husband. My husband and Tina’s husband are brothers, which makes this moment even more special for us as close friends. “It’s unfortunate that there are those who spread false narratives, but I urge everyone not to be drawn into misinformation rooted in selfish motives. Let’s keep the energy positive and focus on love and joy,” she wrote. She also responded to people who asked why she was wearing Umbhaco (Xhosa regalia) instead of Zulu traditional wear since she was getting married to a Zulu man.

“Is she not Zulu, kutheni enxibe umbhaco (why is she wearing umbhaco)?” asked @siinasays. But what they did not know was that Ndlovu-Mbambo has Xhosa roots because of her mother. “For those who may not know, I am proudly half Xhosa, and honouring my mother’s lineage was an important part of our beautiful journey.

“Embracing my cultural roots has always been significant to me, so as our wedding preparations continue, I look forward to sharing more of the vibrant and diverse traditions that make my line,” she explained. The mother of two also added that her husband had not been married before as per rumours. Kwezi gave birth to twins in February this year.