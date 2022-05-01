KZN-born celebrities are doing their bit to help with the KZN flood relief

Durban-born celebrities are stepping up to assist communities that have been badly affected by the recent floods that left hundreds of people dead and thousands displaced. “The Real Housewives of Durban“ reality star Nonku Williams and ”Coming 2 America“ actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently visited communities and destroyed flood sites in a bid to assist.

Williams visited an informal settlement in Embo, Hillcrest were she and her team provided hot meals for displaced community members and children who sought refuge at a community hall since their homes washed away a few weeks ago. “When I went to meet the council I was devastated to see how the community was living. I repented and promised God that I would help his people were I can. I called my mother and she didn't hesitate to assist with my request. “Everyone in my family rallied with no hesitation and I am greatly appreciative of everyone who had a hand in making sure that we, too, help were we are able to help.

“It's not much, but what matters is that it has begun and some light has been brought to this community," said Williams. Nonku Williams. Picture: Supplied. While Mbatha, who is the ambassador for United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund South Africa (Unicef SA) and the Cotton On Foundation, will assist the community of KwaMashu through these organisations. Together the organisations have pledged R500 000 towards flood relief in KZN.

UNICEF and partners will also provide approximately 200 affected families, including children with disabilities, with food vouchers, emergency water and hygiene supplies and psychosocial support and counselling services for children in the KwaMashu community. “I recently visited KwaMashu and seeing the destruction caused by the floods was absolutely heart-breaking. So many people, who were already struggling, have lost everything, including their nearest and dearest. “I call on all South Africans to please support this Cotton On Group initiative so that we can channel urgent support to those affected,” Mbatha said.

Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram Christine Muhigana, UNICEF SA representative said: “Children affected by the devastating floods need all the support they can get to recover. “This campaign with Cotton On will enable UNICEF to scale-up its response and reach more children with psychosocial support and the protection and health services that they urgently need,” said Muhigana. Aside from KZN-born celebrities offering assistance to the flood victims, others have also used their influence to raise money for Durban communities to rebuild their lives.

South African-born Academy award-winning actress and human rights activist Charlize Theron has set up a fund raiser initiative through her foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). The “Bombshell” actress wrote on Instagram: “My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time... “Earlier this week, the most devastating floods on record struck the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, killing almost 400 people and displacing thousands.

“At CTAOP, our most critical role entails supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face – and right now organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water and shelter”. Metro FM drive host Tbo Touch, DJ and Afrotainment founder Tira, singer Nomcebo Zikode and music producer Zakes Bantwini are some of the celebs behind the United Artists of South Africa Relief which aims to raise R1 million. Actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbhele donated 5 000 litres of her premium 99 percent pure alkaline water brand, Alkamax, valued at R80 000.