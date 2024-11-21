L-Tido celebrates triple platinum status for 'Dlala Ka Yona' and podcast milestone

In a milestone moment for South African hip-hop, rapper L-Tido is basking in dual triumphs, as his 2015 hit single “Dlala Ka Yona” has been officially certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA). The Alexandra-born artist recently shared this incredible achievement with his followers on Instagram, displaying both his pride and gratitude towards his fans.

“Dlala Ka Yona”, one of L-Tido's most quintessential tracks, has firmly etched itself into the legacy of South African music, capturing the hearts of fans with its infectious beats and catchy lyrics. Produced by renowned hitmaker Tweezy, the song stands as a vibrant anthem reflecting themes of joy and celebration, echoing through parties and playlists nationwide. The title translates to “Play with it”, and its energy communicates not just enjoyment but a sense of living in the moment — a message that resonates deeply with audiences.

The catchy tune, a standout from the mid-2000s, boasts over 2 million views on YouTube, and its visual storytelling brought further life to the song despite some initial rejections from television channels due to its risqué nature. This challenge, however, seemed to fuel rather than hinder its journey into the hearts of music lovers. L-Tido's “Dlala Ka Yona” has become a staple of South African hip-hop. Its catchy hook and vibrant production have not only inspired numerous DJs to incorporate it into their mixes but also paved the way for fresh talent across genres.

The song's streaming success has cemented its place in the hearts of a diverse audience, showcasing L-Tido's ability to capture the spirit of the times. View this post on Instagram A post shared by l_tido 🇿🇦 (@l_tido) Alongside his music success, L-Tido has also commemorated a significant milestone in his other passion — podcasting.