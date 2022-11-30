Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

LaConco shuts down lipo naysayers: ‘My doctors worked on what I’m blessed with’

Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Last week, reality TV star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco revealed her newly transformed hot body, leaving many of her fans and followers in awe.

LaConco, in her debut post, candidly shed light on her wellness and fitness journey.

"I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo,” she wrote.

While many fans showered LaConco with compliments over her weight loss transformation, there have been a few naysayers taking aim at her for having liposuction done.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, “The Real Housewives of Durban” star addressed the recent comments related to her weight loss.

“Please keep it your mind that my doctors have worked on what I’m blessed with. My body has been enhanced with lipo otherwise our structures are not the same. I have invested first on my body, lipo was the last to tick on my list,” she wrote.

LaConco addresses the comments regarding her liposuction. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot.

A video of LaConco doing the “Cuff it” challenge has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The video has people weighing in on whether she is wearing a waist trainer/ corset giving her body the shape it has.

LaConco, in a separate Instagram Story, reminded naysayers that people are not the same and that they shouldn’t expect to get the same results as her.

“It’s not more on what I wear but my structure. If you think on my latest picture I’m wearing a corset please buy it and the same dress wear it and stand in front of the mirror. See if you will get same results as my body,” she wrote.

LaConco addresses the comments around her getting liposuction. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot.

