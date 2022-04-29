Lady Du and Big Xhosa clash, is this new beef?

The one beef I was not expecting was Lady Du and Big Xhosa. Do they even move in the same circles? Amapiano vocalist Lady Du recently took to Twitter to vent her frustration at Big Xhosa, who rubbed her up the wrong way.

Lady Du must have heard through the grapevine that Big Xhosa had allegedly said something about her and she did not take it lightly. Taking to Twitter, she requested that someone please make the rapper famous so that he would stop resorting to lies for fame. “Can someone make big Xhosa famous so he can stop creating lies to become famous. It’s sick and disgusting nje to even see how he’s willing to go to the lowest level,” she wrote.

The “Umsebenzi Wethu” hitmaker went on to make it clear that she is never late for her gigs. Lastly every single gig I’ve ever gone to I’m always 30 mins early ask all my promoter, or my team I get mad when they are late, if I arrive at a gig and someone wants to take my time then I’ll be mad because I’m never late. I value my time!!!!

Please don’t come 4 my character — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) April 28, 2022 Big Xhosa on the other hand alleges that Lady Du was “a shitty person” to him and claims there is no beef but Lady Du's attitude “stinks”. “Lady Du don't play victim. FIX YOUR ATTITUDE. It's not my fault you were a shitty person to me. U not that important to me for me to spread lies about you. Now you making me look like a bully while you the shitty one here,” he tweeted.

