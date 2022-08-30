Lady Du blasts the SAMAs and takes a swipe at Musa Keys

The music industry is still dealing with the aftermath of the 28th South African Music Awards (Samas). Since the awards ceremony, several artists have gone public with their thoughts on the winners and those who lost out.

Now this is nothing new – it’s hard to forget how Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha reacted when they felt snubbed at the #SAMAs23 in 2017. Big names in the amapiano sector were missing in action at this year’s ceremony as many are spreading the dance genre across the world. DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Uncle Waffles, Daliwonga, DBN Gogo, Young Stunna and Focalisitic, are all on international tours. Lady Du, who is one of the top female vocalists in the yano streets, was also absent. Despite not submitting her music for consideration by the judging committee, Lady Du still took shots at the Samas.

In several tweets, Lady Du questioned how Musa Keys walked away with record of the year for the song “Vula Mlomo” featuring Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi. “How does a person get a tender for organising artists to perform on stage, then the artist he is managing gets the biggest award of the night???” she ranted. Do you know why a lot of us didn’t go or even perform there? Because we already knew who was going to get what!!! The set up was too obvious Stay woke niyeke ukus yenza amabari!

Mina I don’t keep quite because I don’t work for people that control my brand! I’m independent. 🙏 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) August 29, 2022 The Tecno record of the year was determined by public votes but some people still had plenty to say about Musa Keys bagging the award.

The "Umsebenzi Wethu" hitmaker also blasted Musa Keys for not mentioning his collaborators in his acceptance speech.

"Nobantu and sir trill were not even mentioned in a speech they were supposed to be mentioned on!!!"



Sipinde siya thula futhi!!!



Mina ngeke!!!



Yet they made that song!!! — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) August 29, 2022 Musa Keys, who is still on cloud nine after bagging his first Sama, simply tweeted a reminder to his fans and followers to stay away from the politics of the music industry and just focus on the hard work. “I’ll say it again … Stay away from polotics, industry drama and work hardaaa each day, everything you work hard for will work for you, take care of the work and it’ll take care of you too! (sic),” he tweeted.

