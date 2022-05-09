Lady Du clears the air on dad’s rant in viral video

In a recent viral video, Lady Du’s father DJ Choc did not hesitate to hurl insults at the amapiano vocalist. Du believes that his outrage was due to what he had “heard” about a social media post where she allegedly said she “grew up poor”.

In part of the video he says: “I don't know what Lady Du is talking about when she says she grew up poor. I worked hard and did everything for her in the world. “She then went and h*** around and ate money with all these men and she continues to spend money on these men,” said the popular DJ. He continued: “What is she doing now? She did not grow up poor, she had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. Today you see me as a piece of s*** but she can go around telling people she grew up poor,” he said.

Lady Du's father DJ Choc speaks out after Lady Du said she grew up poor. pic.twitter.com/U8LeV5UFyh — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 7, 2022 However, the Feather award-winning vocalist cleared the air in an interview with Times Live saying that her father was “hurting” because of a misconstrued social media post. In the now deleted post, the “Malunde” hit-maker spoke of how she worked hard for everything she has, including funding her own music career by working a 9 to 5 job. In the interview, she said: “I experienced depression in 2021. I lost everything that I had. I was out of home and didn't want to bother him (DJ Choc) with my stress and stuff. It was a motivational post. It had nothing to do with me saying I grew up poor.

“Somebody misread my post and went and told my dad that I said I didn't have this and that [growing up] . I've never in my life said I was poor, and that I can vouch on God. “My dad doesn't have social media so I think somebody saw my post and went to ask him when that happened.” She said she tried to contact her dad.

“I tried to speak to him. I sent him a message. He's hurting and I want to get to the point and find out what is the problem. “If a person is hurt and they do it to that extent, I need to do it, not by myself but with elders, so we get to the bottom of why and what got him to that state. He's my idol. “As time goes by, with the industry and how we are, there are always people in the middle who want to see us break because we've always had a strong bond. I think that's why it's affecting him more emotionally,” she said.