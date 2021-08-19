Lady Du gets new tattoo to honour Killer Kau and Mpura

Every time amapiano star Lady Du looks at her right hand side wrist she will be remained of her two late industry friends, Killer Kau and Mpura, thanks to her new ink. Lady Du took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo in honour of her fellow amapiano artists who recently died in a head-on collision outside the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate, while on their way to a gig.

She captioned the picture: “Thank you last number_tattoos ❤️❤️❤️ Peace magents ❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) “Peace Magents” is also the name of a song by Kabza De Small that featured both stars, Mpura and Killer Kau along with Mhaw Keys, Jobe London, Masterpiece YVK, and Mia. Lady Du has taken the death of the stars very badly and upon hearing the news even shared an emotional tribute to her late “brothers”.

“I don’t think I wanted to do this but I feel like I want to do it. “We are not celebrities when we lose our brothers, we’re not celebrities when we're in pain, nobody can handle the pain of losing people that they care about,” expressed the star. She continued: “Guys, please understand that with me, I’m not a celebrity when it comes to losing people I care about… I’ve never felt so weak in my life… uMpura and Killer Kau touched me in a way that one has ever touched me and I don’t expect anyone to understand that, that for me to understand.”

The star also urged South Africans to pray for divine intervention to prevent premature deaths. “Fame doesn’t mean anything when you lose people that you love. “Artists are broken… we need to be there for one another because we risk our lives to get to events to make people happy.