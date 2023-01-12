Lady Du gets robbed while trying to assist fake GBV victim

Amapiano star Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known as Lady Du, revealed she was robbed while trying to assist an alleged fake gender-based violence victim. Detailing her ordeal on Twitter, Lady Du told her fans about a mystery woman who allegedly scammed her along with her associates and took off with her personal belongings.

Lady Du said she went to the ATM to withdraw cash for the lady who pretended she needed cash for her struggling children when she was ambushed and robbed. “Be careful at ATMs,” tweeted the star. “I was helping a lady that was crying her eyes out, said her husband hit her she needs money for her school kids.

“I went to draw I don’t carry cash (and) the next thing some guys snatched my wallet and belongings. When I looked to speak to the woman she wasn’t there.” becareful at atms, I was helping a lady that was crying her eyes out, said her husband hit her she needs money for her school kids, I went to draw I don’t carry cash, next thing some guys snatched my wallet and belongings. When I looked to speak to the woman she wasn’t there 💔💔 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) January 10, 2023 Still shaken by the incident, the star assured her fans that she was unharmed. She added that in spite of the ordeal, she will not stop helping people who are genuinely in need. In response to a concerned fan, who asked her to be more cautious when trying to help strangers., the singer said: “My brother I’m a God-fearing woman, this was the first time I experience such, it doesn’t change my heart.

“Helping people is in my blood. I just need to be careful. God blesses us to bless others. My brother I’m a God fearing woman, this was the first time I experience such, it doesn’t change my heart. Helping people is in my blood. I just need to be careful. God blesses us to bless others. — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) January 10, 2023 She added: “I’m ok, I just have to get a new licence and ID 😭😭😭😭 they were working together the CCTV shows them talking to each other 💔💔💔 it’s ok though. I learned my lesson.” I’m ok, I just have to get a new licence and ID 😭😭😭😭 they were working together the cctv shows them talking to each other 💔💔💔 it’s ok though. I learned my lesson — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) January 10, 2023 Meanwhile, award-winning actress Thandeka Dawn King, this week, warned her 2.2 million fans about scammers using her name and pictures to sell their weight loss products.

